Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Completes bullpen Saturday
Freeman (groin) experienced no pain during a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
This is encouraging news, as Freeland continues to work his way through a throwing program with no issues. He'll need to progress to facing live hitters before the Rockies determine whether he needs a brief rehab assignment, at which point there should be a clearer idea about his possible return date.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Throws pain-free Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Placed on DL•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Leaves early with apparent groin issue•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Improves to 11-7•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Continues Coors Field success Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tentatively tabbed for Sunday start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...