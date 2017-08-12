Play

Freeman (groin) experienced no pain during a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This is encouraging news, as Freeland continues to work his way through a throwing program with no issues. He'll need to progress to facing live hitters before the Rockies determine whether he needs a brief rehab assignment, at which point there should be a clearer idea about his possible return date.

