Freeland (groin) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old last pitched for the Rockies on Aug. 20 before landing on the injured list with the left groin strain. Manager Bud Black still believes Freeland will be able to rejoin the Rockies before the end of the season, bu there's no specific indication of when might be ready to return.

