Freeland (illness) tossed a 25-pitch simulated game Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland had been scheduled to start Friday's Cactus League game against the Rangers but was scratched after falling ill shortly before game time. After getting a day off to recover from the stomach bug, Freeland felt good during Saturday's should session and should slot back into the Rockies' pitching schedule March 13 versus the Diamondbacks.

