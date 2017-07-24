Freeland (10-7) held the Pirates to two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's win.

A quality start is usually more than enough to get a victory at Coors Field, as was the case in this 13-3 blowout. Freeland's 57.0 percent groundball rate has lessened the impact of Colorado's thin air, allowing him to pitch to a 3.21 ERA in 61.2 home innings. The rookie left-hander will bring a 4.12 road ERA into Saturday's start in Washington.