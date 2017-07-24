Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Continues Coors Field success Sunday
Freeland (10-7) held the Pirates to two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's win.
A quality start is usually more than enough to get a victory at Coors Field, as was the case in this 13-3 blowout. Freeland's 57.0 percent groundball rate has lessened the impact of Colorado's thin air, allowing him to pitch to a 3.21 ERA in 61.2 home innings. The rookie left-hander will bring a 4.12 road ERA into Saturday's start in Washington.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tentatively tabbed for Sunday start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set for short-term move to bullpen•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Flirts with no-hitter Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Temporary move to bullpen in play•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Roughed up by Reds on Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Loses second straight start Wednesday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...