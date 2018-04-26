Freeland (heel) may have his start pushed back a day to accommodate his injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The young lefty is currently scheduled to pitch Monday against the Cubs, though he's confident even one extra day off could help his ailing heel feel significantly better. The switch is feasible, as Thursday's off-day would allow ace Jon Gray to pick up Monday's start on four days rest. Antonio Senzatela could also fill in for Freeland, as he was a starter for much of his career before moving into long relief this season. The Rockies have not made a final decision on this matter yet. Freeland's status for next week should become apparent as he works out over the weekend, however. So far this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.33 ERA and 25:11 K:BB in 27 frames.