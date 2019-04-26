Freeland (blister) threw a bullpen session with no setbacks Friday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The left-hander had no issues with the blister that caused him to miss his last turn in the rotation, so he should be good to go and could start Monday against the Brewers, per Saunders. Freeland is 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 30 strikeouts over 27.2 innings so far this season.

