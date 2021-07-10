Freeland exited Friday's game after five innings due to a blister on his left middle finger, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports.
The lefty certainly had more in the tank after throwing just 64 pitches but could not continue pitching with the blister. It's unclear how severe the blister is, but the looming All-Star break gives Freeland some additional recovery time before his next scheduled start.
