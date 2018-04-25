Freeland is battling left heel soreness and may not be able to take the mound for his next scheduled outing against the Cubs on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland appeared to have picked up this injury during his start versus San Diego on Tuesday. The left-hander provided a fantastic showing in that game, striking out eight over seven scoreless frames to earn his first victory of the 2018 campaign. As of this moment, the Rockies are hopeful that Freeland will be healthy enough to pitch Monday, but the team is unlikely to throw him out there if he isn't feeling close to 100 percent. Expect an update on his status in the coming days.