Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Dealing with left heel soreness
Freeland is battling left heel soreness and may not be able to take the mound for his next scheduled outing against the Cubs on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland appeared to have picked up this injury during his start versus San Diego on Tuesday. The left-hander provided a fantastic showing in that game, striking out eight over seven scoreless frames to earn his first victory of the 2018 campaign. As of this moment, the Rockies are hopeful that Freeland will be healthy enough to pitch Monday, but the team is unlikely to throw him out there if he isn't feeling close to 100 percent. Expect an update on his status in the coming days.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Gets win with seven scoreless innings•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Battered by Bucs on Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Holds Nationals to one run•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tosses quality start in loss•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Handed loss Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set to start fifth game•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.