Freeland didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out three.

The left-hander threw 70 of 106 pitches for strikes in his longest start in over a month as he held Texas off the board until he faded in the seventh inning, recording his ninth quality start of the season in the process. Freeland will take a 3.59 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Mets.