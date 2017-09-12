Play

Freeland left Monday's game with a left shoulder contusion, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland appears to have escaped with only minor damage after taking a scary line drive off his shoulder in the fourth inning Monday. His timetable will be defined by how he feels as the week progresses, but it's possible he may not even need to miss a start. Consider him day-to-day.

