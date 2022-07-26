Freeland (5-7) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven scoreless innings.

The Brewers managed only four hits -- all of which were singles -- against the veteran left-hander, and no Milwaukee batter reached second base until the ninth inning. Freeland threw 58 of 99 pitches for strikes and finished with his most punchouts since May 18 -- a span of 10 starts. He entered Monday having allowed 15 runs in 16 innings in July, so this was a nice bounce-back in his first start of the second half. Freeland still carries a mediocre 4.64 ERA on the campaign.