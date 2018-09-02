Freeland (13-7) tossed six innings and earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in the 7-3 victory over San Diego.

It wasn't the cleanest outing, but Freeland moves to 4-1 since the start of August nonetheless. He did get in trouble early though, allowing a two-run single to Franmil Reyes in the first inning. Still, the 25-year-old lefty owns a strong 2.96 ERA in 170.1 innings this season. Freeland will look for his third straight win against the Dodgers on Saturday.