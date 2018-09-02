Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns 13th victory
Freeland (13-7) tossed six innings and earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in the 7-3 victory over San Diego.
It wasn't the cleanest outing, but Freeland moves to 4-1 since the start of August nonetheless. He did get in trouble early though, allowing a two-run single to Franmil Reyes in the first inning. Still, the 25-year-old lefty owns a strong 2.96 ERA in 170.1 innings this season. Freeland will look for his third straight win against the Dodgers on Saturday.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Six strong innings in win•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans nine in win over Braves•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Seven scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Yields nine hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...