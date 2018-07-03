Freeland (8-6) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings in a win over the Giants on Monday.

After allowing a homer to the first batter of the game (Gorkys Hernandez), Freeland was great. He finished his night with four consecutive perfect frames and now has a 2.89 ERA and .215 BAA at Coors Field this season, compared to 3.50 and .247 marks on the road. The peripherals suggest he's overachieved a bit, but the heavy-groundball approach should help Freeland continue to get by at home. He lines up to face the Mariners in Seattle on Sunday.