Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns eighth win
Freeland (8-6) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings in a win over the Giants on Monday.
After allowing a homer to the first batter of the game (Gorkys Hernandez), Freeland was great. He finished his night with four consecutive perfect frames and now has a 2.89 ERA and .215 BAA at Coors Field this season, compared to 3.50 and .247 marks on the road. The peripherals suggest he's overachieved a bit, but the heavy-groundball approach should help Freeland continue to get by at home. He lines up to face the Mariners in Seattle on Sunday.
