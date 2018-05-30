Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns fifth win of season Tuesday
Freeland (5-5) allowed three runs on eight hits in a win over the Giants on Tuesday, recording three strikeouts and no walks in 5.1 innings.
Freeland gave up just one run through five, and in the sixth he surrendered solo shots to Buster Posey and Evan Longoria before giving up a hit to Brandon Belt which ended his night. Freeland had thrown six consecutive quality starts coming into Tuesday's outing, and has only twice allowed more than three runs in a start. This was the first time this year that the lefty hasn't walked a batter in a game, and his K:BB now stands at 55:21 in 65.2 innings. His next start will come against the Reds in Cincinnati.
