Freeland (2-5) earned the win during Saturday's 6-2 victory over San Diego in Game 2 of a doubleheader, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Freeland was staked to an early 6-0 lead and coasted to an easy victory, only surrendering runs on Luke Voit RBIs in the fourth and sixth inning. The 29-year-old has now surrendered one or zero runs in six of his last nine starts though he has just two wins to show for it, but conversely has struck out four or fewer batters in seven of 12 turns. Freeland now owns a 4.39 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a bottom-10 2.18 K/BB and lines up for a rematch with San Diego next weekend.