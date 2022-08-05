Freeland (7-7) allowed two earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Padres.

Freeland turned in a strong effort against the revamped Padres lineup and his line could have looked even better. Juan Soto was credited with a triple to lead off the sixth inning, but it came on a routine fly ball that fell in between Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza due to miscommunication. Freeland unraveled a bit from there and surrendered two runs before being pulled. Nevertheless, he's been on a good run of late, maintaining a 2.41 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 20:5 K:BB across his last three starts -- two of which of have come on the road.