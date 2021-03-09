Freeland allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two over three scoreless innings in Monday's spring loss to the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Freeland allowed baserunners in the first and third innings during his Cactus League debut Monday, but he forced a pair of double plays en route to a scoreless outing. The southpaw has been dominant at forcing double plays over his career, and he led the majors with 14 double plays induced in 2020. "It's executing your pitches down in the zone and using that difference in velocity between pitches to keep them off balance and get weak contact on the ground," Freeland said. "I'm looking to get weak contact on the ground to allow my defense to work and get two-for-one outs." He only used fastballs and changeups during Monday's outing but plans to incorporate more pitches throughout spring training.