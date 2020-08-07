Freeland allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 6.2 innings Thursday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Freeland pitched six scoreless innings despite allowing at least one runner to reach base in five of those frames. However, he ran into trouble when he was put back on the mound in the seventh inning, as he allowed three consecutive hits with two outs -- the final one being a three-run home run by Mauricio Dubon. Despite the rough ending to his outing, Freeland largely continued his effective work on the mound this season, as he now has a 2.41 ERA across 18.2 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against Arizona.