Freeland left Tuesday's game against the Athletics in obvious pain after throwing a pitch, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland grabbed his arm after throwing a pitch in the dirt. It's not yet clear what sort of injury he suffered, but his initial reaction made it seem as though it isn't a mild one. More information should be available following further tests.
