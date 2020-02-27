Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Exits with back spasms
Freeland was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Athletics due to back spasms, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland allowed one run -- a solo home run to Chad Pinder -- across two innings before exiting. Bryan Shaw took over at pitcher for Freeland, who should be considered day-to-day.
