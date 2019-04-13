Freeland, who gave up three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings Saturday against the Giants, exited the start with a blister on his finger, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He was probably pretty close to getting pulled from this one anyway, but at just 76 pitches (48 strikes), the Rockies probably would have sent him out for the sixth inning if he were fully healthy. Blisters are very fickle, and for now he should be considered questionable to make next week's start against the Phillies. Considering that start would be at Coors Field, the easy move would be to plan on sitting him in weekly leagues.