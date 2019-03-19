Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Experimenting with two-seamer
Freeland allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking one across 4.2 innings Monday against the Reds.
Freeland surrendered a home run to Scott Schebler to begin the game Monday. However, he settled in from there, with the only other run he allowed coming in the fourth inning. Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post also noted that Freeland was experimenting with a two-seam fastball that led to three of his four strikeouts.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Returns to Cactus League rotation•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Completes simulated game•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Out with illness•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set for Game 4 start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: To start wild-card matchup•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Clinches playoff berth with 17th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...