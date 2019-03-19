Freeland allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking one across 4.2 innings Monday against the Reds.

Freeland surrendered a home run to Scott Schebler to begin the game Monday. However, he settled in from there, with the only other run he allowed coming in the fourth inning. Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post also noted that Freeland was experimenting with a two-seam fastball that led to three of his four strikeouts.