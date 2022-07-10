Freeland (4-7) took the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Freeland got off to a rocky start, allowing three runs in the first inning. He settled in well after that, allowing just one baserunner in the next four innings, but Jordan Luplow tagged him for a solo shot in the sixth and Freeland allowed two more batters aboard in the seventh before his exit. This was only the second time he's allowed a half-dozen or more runs in a start, but he's rarely been dominant as evidenced by his 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB through 97.2 innings in 17 starts. He's tentatively projected for a tough home start versus the Padres next week.