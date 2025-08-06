Freeland (2-12) took the loss Wednesday against Toronto, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

After holding Toronto scoreless through his first two innings, Freeland gave up a two-out, three-run blast to Bo Bichette in the third before surrendering three more runs in the fifth. The 32-year-old Freeland has given up seven home runs in his last four starts (19.2 innings). His ERA is up to 5.53 with a 1.52 WHIP and 78:28 K:BB across 21 starts (109 innings) this season. The left-hander will look for better results in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week in St. Louis.