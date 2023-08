Freeland (4-12) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings against the Padres. He struck out six.

Freeland was done in by the long ball Wednesday -- all four runs against him came via home runs. The 30-year-old southpaw is still looking for his first win since May 14. Freeland's now 0-8 with a 6.28 ERA over his last 12 starts (61.2 innings). Overall, his ERA is up to 4.86 with a 1.47 WHIP and 72:35 K:BB across 21 starts (113 innings) this season.