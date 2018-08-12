Freeland allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

He got off to a rocky start, allowing three extra-base hits (including a homer) in his first two innings, but Freeland settled in and faced just three more than the minimum over his final five frames. The 10 strikeouts established a new career high. Freeland hadn't struck out more than five in a start since June 10 and the underlying numbers suggest he's overachieving to a significant extent with the seventh-best ERA in the National League (3.02), but he outpitched the indicators last year as well. The 25-year-old will look to keep it going in Atlanta next weekend.