Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans eight in strong showing

Freeland didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Pirates after tossing 7.1 innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out eight.

Freeland was coming off a subpar outing the last time out when he allowed six runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings to take the loss against the Athletics on June 13, but he bounced back admirably here and posted his second quality start of the season. Freeland is capable of posting strong numbers from time to time, but for the most part, he's struggled and has given up 17 runs (16 earned) on 28 hits across 23.2 innings pitched in June. That translates to a 6.08 ERA, but that's actually lower than his season-long ERA of 7.36 across 13 starts (66 innings). He's projected to make his next start at home against the Red Sox.