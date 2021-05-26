Freeland did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five through four innings.

Making his 2021 debut after getting sidelined from a left shoulder strain during Spring Training, Freeland turned in a solid outing. Although he was pitching against an injury-ridden Mets lineup, the left-hander coughed up just one run in the first frame, following a leadoff single and walk that led to an RBI groundout by James McCann. Overall, he threw 74 pitches, including 38 strikes. The 28-year-old is projected to make his second start of the season Sunday at Pittsburgh.