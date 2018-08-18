Freeland (11-7) picked up the win in Friday's 11-5 victory over the Braves, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over six innings while striking out nine.

The southpaw fought his control, throwing only 59 of 98 pitches for strikes, but Freeland limited the damage against him and got some timely punchouts. He's now provided quality starts in four of his last five outings, and his two biggest strikeouts totals of the season have come in his last two starts after he fanned 10 Dodgers his last time out. Freeland will carry a 2.96 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the Padres.