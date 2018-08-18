Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans nine in win over Braves
Freeland (11-7) picked up the win in Friday's 11-5 victory over the Braves, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over six innings while striking out nine.
The southpaw fought his control, throwing only 59 of 98 pitches for strikes, but Freeland limited the damage against him and got some timely punchouts. He's now provided quality starts in four of his last five outings, and his two biggest strikeouts totals of the season have come in his last two starts after he fanned 10 Dodgers his last time out. Freeland will carry a 2.96 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the Padres.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Seven scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Yields nine hits in loss•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Surrenders four earned runs•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: No-decision against Arizona•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Struggles with control•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...