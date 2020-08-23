Freeland gave up three runs on four hits and three walks and struck out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

The Rockies gave Freeland a lead in the top of the seventh inning, but he loaded the bases before reliever Yency Almonte allowed an inherited runner to score in the bottom half of the inning. That left Freeland with a no-decision, his third in his last four starts. The southpaw has a 2.87 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 24 strikeouts across 37.2 innings this season. Freeland is expected to make his next start Thursday in Arizona.