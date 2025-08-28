Freeland didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Astros, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

The quality start was Freeland's 11th of the season, and he also fanned at least six for the fifth time this year. It was the veteran southpaw's first outing with no free passes since July 30 in Cleveland as well. Freeland's next appearance is slated for next week at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the division-rival Giants, which means fantasy managers might want to search elsewhere for potential streaming options. Through his 11 appearances at home in 2025, Freeland has a miserable 6.36 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB.