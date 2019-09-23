Freeland is in line to make his final start of the season Thursday against the Giants in San Francisco.

After being idle for a month with a groin issue, Freeland returned from the 10-day injured list to toss two scoreless innings in his start Saturday versus the Dodgers. Since Freeland didn't have time to re-condition his arm for a starter's workload during his rehab process, he'll be limited to around 45-to-60 pitches in his final outing of 2019. Expect Chi Chi Gonzalez to enter the contest behind Freeland and serve as a bulk reliever Thursday.