Freeland fired six scoreless innings on three hits and three walks while striking out three in the win over the Cardinals on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Freeland has not allowed a run in his last two starts. He has a 0.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in his last 17 innings pitched. However, the 28-year-old still has a 5.50 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with just a 6.9 K/9 over 37.2 innings this season. His successful start shows that his hamstring injury isn't much of an issue.