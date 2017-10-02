Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fires three frames in finale
Freeland (11-11) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk through just three innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday.
This was Freeland's first start since taking a line drive off his shoulder Sept. 11, as he made his past four appearances out of the bullpen. The 24-year-old lefty will finish his rookie campaign with a 4.10 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 6.2 K/9, which are respectable numbers for a rookie that pitched 87 of his 156 innings at Coors Field. However, even following an encouraging freshman showing, turning to Colorado starters is usually a risky fantasy undertaking in most settings. Freeland probably shouldn't be viewed as a priority entering 2018.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: To make spot start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Will have start skipped•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: On track to make next start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Diagnosed with shoulder contusion•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Struck with line drive•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Stomped by Giants on Wednesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...