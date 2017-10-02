Freeland (11-11) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk through just three innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday.

This was Freeland's first start since taking a line drive off his shoulder Sept. 11, as he made his past four appearances out of the bullpen. The 24-year-old lefty will finish his rookie campaign with a 4.10 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 6.2 K/9, which are respectable numbers for a rookie that pitched 87 of his 156 innings at Coors Field. However, even following an encouraging freshman showing, turning to Colorado starters is usually a risky fantasy undertaking in most settings. Freeland probably shouldn't be viewed as a priority entering 2018.