Freeland (shoulder) will throw four innings Tuesday or Wednesday at Colorado's spring training site, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The-27-year-old pitched in a simulated game last Tuesday and appears to be in the final stages of his recovery before advancing to games. Manager Bud Black previously indicated Freeland likely will require a minor-league rehab assignment, so the left-hander is unlikely to be activated from the injured list this week.
