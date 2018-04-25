Freeland (1-3) struck out eight in seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Padres, giving up three hits and two walks.

Freeland was excellent Tuesday, shutting down Padres hitters to earn his first win of the season. He was at 90 pitches by the end of seven innings, and only one of the three hits allowed went for extra bases. Run support has been an issue for Freeland so far in the young season. Prior to Tuesday's game, the young lefty had been getting just 2.25 RS/9 (he had 5.77 RS/9 last year) so the Rockies' hitters putting up seven runs at the end of two certainly helped. Freeland's next start will be against the Cubs in Chicago.