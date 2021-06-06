Freeland (0-1) took the loss against Oakland on Saturday, tossing five innings and allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk. He struck out one.

Freeland fell behind early, giving up a two-run homer to Matt Olson in the first inning. The southpaw gave up another homer and two total runs in the third, then surrendered another run in the fifth before departing. Freeland did pitch a season-high five frames, but he drove his ERA up to 6.23 with the rough outing. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Friday at Cincinnati.