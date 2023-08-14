Freeland (4-13) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Freeland has lost five of his last six starts, and he's given up at least four runs four times in that span. The southpaw has given up six home runs over three starts in August, with the light-hitting Miguel Rojas the latest to take him deep with a solo shot Sunday. Freeland is at a 4.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 77:36 K:BB through 124 innings over 23 starts this season. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the White Sox.