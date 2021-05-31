Freeland allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one in four innings during Sunday's win over the Pirates. He didn't factor into the decision.

Freeland gave up just one run in his season debut Tuesday, but he was slightly less effective against Pittsburgh. The southpaw tossed two scoreless innings to begin Sunday's game, but the Pirates were able to manufacture runs in the third and fourth innings prior to Freeland's removal. Freeland hasn't lasted more than two innings in either of his first two starts of the year and has had to settle for no-decisions in each appearance. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Athletics on Saturday.