Freeland allowed three runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Freeland was able to avoid giving up home runs to the Cardinals last Wednesday in Denver, but he struggled in a loss. He allowed less traffic on the bases Tuesday in St. Louis, but Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt tagged him for a pair of homers accounting for all three runs on the southpaw's line. It'll still count as Freeland's third quality start in his last five outings. He has a 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 94:40 K:BB through 130.2 innings across 23 starts. The 29-year-old is projected for a home start versus the Giants this weekend.