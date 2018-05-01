Freeland (1-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, giving up three earned runs on six hits, striking out five and walking one over seven innings as the Rockies lost 3-2.

It was a second straight outing where Freeland has thrown seven innings, a welcome sign after there had been some question as to whether he would make this start due to a heel injury. He now has a solid 13:3 K:BB over those last 14 innings, so he's definitely been throwing it well lately. However, his hitter-friendly home ballpark of Coors Field and his 4.24 ERA on the season suggest that Freeland is probably best considered matchup-dependent for fantasy purposes for the time being.