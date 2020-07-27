Freeland (1-0) tossed six innings Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and earning a win over the Rangers. He struck out five batters and walked three.

Freeland served up a homer to Joey Gallo in the second inning and allowed another run in the third but was able to settle in after that. After a disastrous 2019 campaign, it was a promising start to 2020 for the 6-foot-4 southpaw. Expect to see Freeland take the mound again at home against San Diego next weekend.