Freeland (1-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings against the Reds. He struck out four.

Brandon Drury touched Freeland up for a homer in the fifth inning, but that was the extent of the damage against the left-hander. While Freeland's 1-3 record and 4.85 ERA on the season don't look great, he now has a 2.12 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over his last three starts (17 innings), including two starts at Coors Field in that stretch. He still has to be considered a high-risk option given his track record as he heads into a road start in Arizona next weekend.