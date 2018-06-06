Freeland (6-5) was credited with the win Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.

Freeland was taken deep by Scott Schebler in the fifth inning but was otherwise able to navigate through the first six frames without running into any serious jams. He came back out for the seventh but saw two additional runs tacked onto his ledger after allowing three singles and a walk before being lifted from the contest. Freeland is now 5-1 in his last six starts and has pitched six or more innings in five of his past six outings, as well. He'll take on the Diamondbacks this Sunday.