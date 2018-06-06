Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Grabs sixth win Tuesday
Freeland (6-5) was credited with the win Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.
Freeland was taken deep by Scott Schebler in the fifth inning but was otherwise able to navigate through the first six frames without running into any serious jams. He came back out for the seventh but saw two additional runs tacked onto his ledger after allowing three singles and a walk before being lifted from the contest. Freeland is now 5-1 in his last six starts and has pitched six or more innings in five of his past six outings, as well. He'll take on the Diamondbacks this Sunday.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns fifth win of season Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes fifth loss•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Logs another strong start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shuts down Brewers in Coors•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Sharp for third straight start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Goes seven innings for second straight start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...