Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Handed 10th loss

Freeland (2-10) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Sunday.

Freeland has reverted to poor form lately, allowing 19 runs over 22.1 innings over his last four starts, three of which have come on the road. He has a 17:3 K:BB in that span, but he's also given up five home runs. For the season, the southpaw has a 7.34 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 85:21 K:BB through 99.1 innings over 19 starts. His 7.7 K/9 is one of the better marks of his career and his 1.9 BB/9 is his best, but a 1.9 HR/9 has largely held him back, resulting in a career-worst ERA. Freeland's next start is projected to be at home versus the Royals.