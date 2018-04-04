Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Handed loss Tuesday
Freeland dropped to 0-1 in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres after giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six batters in the outing.
Freeland exited the contest with a 3-2 lead and runners on second and third in the top of the sixth inning, but reliever Scott Oberg was unable to keep the Padres off the board, resulting in the lefty taking the loss and picking up an additional two earned runs. Though he allowed two home runs on the evening -- both to Christian Villanueva -- Freeland generally does a good job of keeping the ball on the ground, which should make him less vulnerable to blowup outings even when he returns to Coors Field for his next start Sunday against the Braves. Even so, a mediocre 6.3 K/9 over 161.1 career innings renders Freeland a low-upside fantasy option in NL-only or deeper mixed settings.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set to start fifth game•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Works minor-league game•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Adjusts throwing program to increase durability•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fires three frames in finale•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: To make spot start Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Will have start skipped•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...