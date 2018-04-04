Freeland dropped to 0-1 in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres after giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six batters in the outing.

Freeland exited the contest with a 3-2 lead and runners on second and third in the top of the sixth inning, but reliever Scott Oberg was unable to keep the Padres off the board, resulting in the lefty taking the loss and picking up an additional two earned runs. Though he allowed two home runs on the evening -- both to Christian Villanueva -- Freeland generally does a good job of keeping the ball on the ground, which should make him less vulnerable to blowup outings even when he returns to Coors Field for his next start Sunday against the Braves. Even so, a mediocre 6.3 K/9 over 161.1 career innings renders Freeland a low-upside fantasy option in NL-only or deeper mixed settings.