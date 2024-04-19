Freeland was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Rockies on Friday, retroactive to April 16, with a left elbow strain.

Freeland had been slated to start Saturday in spite of an injury to his right (non-throwing) shoulder that he suffered while pinch-running. However, he now has a different, more serious injury to deal with. It's not clear at this point how much time Freeland might miss. Noah Davis has taken Freeland's spot on the roster and could also take his spot in the rotation.