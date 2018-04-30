Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Healthy for Monday's start
Freeland (heel) will start Monday's game against the Cubs as scheduled.
There was some speculation that the young southpaw would have his start moved to Tuesday, but it appears that his heel is feeling well enough to allow him to stay on schedule. He'll duel with Cubs' lefty Jon Lester in the series opener.
