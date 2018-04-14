Freeland went 4.2 innings against the Nationals on Friday, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four and walking three in the eventual no-decision.

Freeland hadn't allowed a run through four innings, and the run he did give up in the fifth came from a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bryce Harper with the bases loaded. It could have been much worse. Freeland pitched well but threw a lot of pitches (101), which prevented him from going deeper into the game. The young lefty is not a preeminent strikeout guy (6.17 K/9 last year), but so far has 15 strikeouts in 16 innings this year. He'll look for his first win next week against the Pirates.