Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Holds Nationals to one run
Freeland went 4.2 innings against the Nationals on Friday, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four and walking three in the eventual no-decision.
Freeland hadn't allowed a run through four innings, and the run he did give up in the fifth came from a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bryce Harper with the bases loaded. It could have been much worse. Freeland pitched well but threw a lot of pitches (101), which prevented him from going deeper into the game. The young lefty is not a preeminent strikeout guy (6.17 K/9 last year), but so far has 15 strikeouts in 16 innings this year. He'll look for his first win next week against the Pirates.
