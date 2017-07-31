Freeland (11-7) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on nine hits while striking out four batters over five innings during Sunday's win over the Nationals.

Freeland has been an excellent fantasy asset to this point of the season, but his 121.1 innings are inching close to last season's 162 in the minors, which was a career high. The Rockies have already utilized the 24-year-old lefty out of the bullpen once this season, and the organization has plenty of incentive to put the 2014 first-round selection on an innings count to preserve him for a potential late-season playoff push. A date with the Phillies at Coors Field is up next for Freeland, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to continue taking the mound every turn through the rotation moving forward.